Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $56.56

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

