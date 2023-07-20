Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Trading Up 0.2%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

