Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $901.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $809.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $678.37.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

