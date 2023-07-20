Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

