BP (LON:BP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $498.52

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 498.52 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 449.10 ($5.87). BP shares last traded at GBX 452.40 ($5.92), with a volume of 29,506,819 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.24) to GBX 610 ($7.98) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.20) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.41) in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617 ($8.07).

BP Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 466.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 498.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 447.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

BP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($398.60). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($492.70). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($398.60). Insiders acquired a total of 213 shares of company stock worth $99,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

