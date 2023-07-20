Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$70.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.33.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$1.70 on Thursday, reaching C$58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,282. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$20.27 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.39.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

