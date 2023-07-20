Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$70.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$1.70 on Thursday, reaching C$58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,282. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$20.27 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.39.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

