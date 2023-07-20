Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 671,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $712.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 838.58%. The company had revenue of $299.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

