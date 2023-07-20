Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for approximately 3.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 154,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Block by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Block by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Block by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,237 shares of company stock worth $5,723,545. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.25. 950,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,000,960. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.