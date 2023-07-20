Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,000 shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

