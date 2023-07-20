Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.33. 3,016,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,513. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.28.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

