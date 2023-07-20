BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $746.10. 153,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,345. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $684.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.