BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $454.85 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $454.85 million and $11.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008922 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002816 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002816 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.