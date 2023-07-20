Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $4.72 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $318.54 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $242.70 or 0.00817180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00127455 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019545 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,453,912 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
