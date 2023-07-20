Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $245.12 or 0.00817000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.77 billion and $248.66 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,002.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00127991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,453,294 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

