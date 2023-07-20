Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 12.4% in June

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Biomerica Stock Up 2.2 %

BMRA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,965. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 173.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

