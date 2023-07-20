BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Up 6.1%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 5,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

