Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 104,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $212.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.94 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

