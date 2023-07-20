Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWMX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 56,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is presently 40.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

