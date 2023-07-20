Beth C. Seidenberg Buys 46,875 Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Price Performance

NASDAQ SGMT traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,671. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

