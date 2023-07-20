Berenberg Bank Trims Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Target Price to GBX 115

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYYYF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Wednesday.

Synthomer Price Performance

SYYYF remained flat at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Synthomer has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

