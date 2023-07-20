Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 408.40 ($5.34).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 351.19 ($4.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 305.93. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.40 ($4.80).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

