Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Beldex has a market cap of $232.23 million and $5.47 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.63 or 0.06343257 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,144,940 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,724,946 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

