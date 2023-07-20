Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

