Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBSI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $91.55. 10,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,286. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.