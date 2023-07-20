Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services
In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
BBSI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $91.55. 10,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,286. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
