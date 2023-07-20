Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

