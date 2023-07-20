Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance
Shares of BK opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.
Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of New York Mellon
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.