Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

BK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 614,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,486. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 136.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

