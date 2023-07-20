Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.73. 387,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

