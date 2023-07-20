Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 42,074,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,296,910. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $252.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 279,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,356,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,797,000 after buying an additional 546,149 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

