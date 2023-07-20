Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 8,329,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,035,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

