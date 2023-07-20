Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million.

Bank First Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BFC stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $893.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

Bank First Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

