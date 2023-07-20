Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million.
Bank First Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BFC stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $893.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $99.83.
Bank First Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First
Bank First Company Profile
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank First
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.