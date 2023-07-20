Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.09

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 120314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $7,510,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

