Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.05

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 152112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721,686 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,406,000 after buying an additional 272,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,839,000 after buying an additional 572,079 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 4,590,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

