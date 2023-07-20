Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

BKR opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

