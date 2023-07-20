Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $2.12 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00007149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,675,001 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

