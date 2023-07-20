Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bachem in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bachem Stock Performance

Shares of Bachem stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Bachem has a 52-week low of $84.90 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

About Bachem

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

