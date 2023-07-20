B. Riley Weighs in on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of C$75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.40 million.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.58. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$952.57 million, a P/E ratio of -498.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 130,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.44, for a total transaction of C$707,200.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

