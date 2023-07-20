Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as high as C$1.22. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 9,600 shares.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.04.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.