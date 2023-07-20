Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Azenta Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 294,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,499. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Azenta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.