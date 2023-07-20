Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $185.18 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $193.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.