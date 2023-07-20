Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $239.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.39. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

