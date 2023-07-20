Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for 4.2% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.