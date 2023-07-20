Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up 1.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

STRL opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $60.58.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

