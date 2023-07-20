Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 167,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

