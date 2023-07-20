AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 351,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 47.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

