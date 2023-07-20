AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,436,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,191. The stock has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

