Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $8.76. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 461,447 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $579.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.