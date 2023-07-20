ASD Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $39.35 million and $4.28 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.61 or 1.00005828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05943156 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,189,826.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

