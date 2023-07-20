ASD Price Hits $0.0595 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $39.28 million and $4.17 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,935.79 or 1.00010480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05989577 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,283,956.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

