ASD (ASD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.25 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $38.74 million and $4.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,834.35 or 1.00027815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05943156 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,189,826.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

