Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARESF opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

